PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Shares Gap Up to $7.16

Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.16, but opened at $9.26. PFSweb shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 9,704 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $172.11 million, a P/E ratio of -149.98 and a beta of 1.86.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $77.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.38 million. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PFSweb, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PFSweb news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $25,047.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,035.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $101,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,990.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,644 shares of company stock valued at $187,765. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of PFSweb by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 200,731 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 25.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 46,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 179.0% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 143,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in PFSweb by 3.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 134,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFSweb Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

