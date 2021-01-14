Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 18,837 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Shares of PM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.37. 185,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,107,022. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

