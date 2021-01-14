Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $71.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.91, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $106.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Barclays cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.76.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

