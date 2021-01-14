Phoenix Global (PHB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $186,197.00

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Phoenix Global has a total market capitalization of $9.15 million and approximately $186,197.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenix Global token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phoenix Global has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00030566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00042056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00108950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005509 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Phoenix Global Profile

PHB is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,435,655,487 tokens. The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenix Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

