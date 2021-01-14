Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:POCEF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,258. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. Photon Control has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.80.
About Photon Control
