Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:POCEF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,258. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. Photon Control has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.80.

About Photon Control

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers fiber optic temperature probes that measure temperature in harsh environments. It also provides single channel and multi-channel temperature sensing products.

