Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Trading Down 1.9%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF)’s share price fell 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. 9,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 36,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from $0.35 to $0.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

