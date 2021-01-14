Pinnacle Bank Raises Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional increased its position in IHS Markit by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in IHS Markit by 405.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in IHS Markit by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INFO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

Shares of INFO opened at $85.45 on Thursday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $101.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.37.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

