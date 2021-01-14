Pinnacle Bank Sells 123 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pinnacle Bank reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.57. The stock had a trading volume of 249,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $417.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

