Pinnacle Bank Sells 130 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pinnacle Bank lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,254 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 49.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,402,000 after purchasing an additional 66,747 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 60.4% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $263.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.71.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

