Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 379,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 98,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 182,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 71,956 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $60.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $60.93.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

