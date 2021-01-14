Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $8.41 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,338 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after buying an additional 876,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 86.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,451,000 after buying an additional 507,918 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,921,000 after buying an additional 291,469 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $545,119,000 after acquiring an additional 240,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,376 shares of company stock worth $7,187,423. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST traded up $2.75 on Wednesday, hitting $366.95. 1,948,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,198. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

