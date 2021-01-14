Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,667,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 211,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,066,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $131.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.77. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.19.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

