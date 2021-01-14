Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 7,987 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.10% of National Health Investors worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 4.1% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in National Health Investors by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in National Health Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $66.92 on Thursday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. KeyCorp raised National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho cut National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.