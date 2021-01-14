Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 10,741 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,741 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $180.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.14. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $182.49.

