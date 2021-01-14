Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in Visa by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,791 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 22,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Visa by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 22,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.41.

NYSE V traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,656,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,152,266. The firm has a market cap of $407.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.64. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

