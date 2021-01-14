Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,773 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 342,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.25. 9,656,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,028,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $117.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.03. The stock has a market cap of $174.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

