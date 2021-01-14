Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.03

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.03 and last traded at $70.43, with a volume of 112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.98.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $297.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $240,607.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

