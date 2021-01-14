Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at CIBC

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

PL has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.69.

TSE PL opened at C$10.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$336.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.90. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$11.49.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$131.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$127.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ltd. Prospect Co. sold 75,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total value of C$639,423.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,040,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,400,062.35.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

