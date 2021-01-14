Piper Sandler Lowers salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $242.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $278.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $259.97.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $218.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.45.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,499 shares of company stock worth $50,344,292. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.