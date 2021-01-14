Piper Sandler Raises BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target to $138.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.56.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $127.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -184.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $141.82.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $862,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,035.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

