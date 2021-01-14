Piper Sandler Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $475.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $365.00 to $475.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TWLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Twilio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $336.96.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $369.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of -137.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $381.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.80 and its 200-day moving average is $282.15.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,584 shares of company stock valued at $59,276,576 over the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 44.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,733 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 158.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,012,000 after purchasing an additional 757,270 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 574.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,155,000 after purchasing an additional 738,212 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 216.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,534,000 after acquiring an additional 682,948 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $44,935,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

