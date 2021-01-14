Pivotal Research Increases Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Price Target to $11.00

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Pivotal Research from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $308.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,035.00 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $140.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.08 million. Research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 415,170 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 75.4% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 827,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 355,648 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 71.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 130,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 7.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 716.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 112,410 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

