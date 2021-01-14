PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.51 Million

Equities analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will announce sales of $247.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $248.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $246.51 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $248.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year sales of $977.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $976.81 million to $978.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $955.74 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $297.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

NYSE:PJT opened at $78.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.73. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $79.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 8.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PJT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 41,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,518,000 after buying an additional 80,789 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in PJT Partners during the third quarter worth about $8,159,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

