Plair Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Plair has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $3,894.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Plair has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Plair coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Plair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00042035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.54 or 0.00381272 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00040485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.22 or 0.04050315 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Plair

Plair (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official website is plair.life . The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Plair Coin Trading

Plair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.