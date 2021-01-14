PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.72

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.72 and last traded at $30.69, with a volume of 601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

PHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura raised PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PLDT from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PLDT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.36.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $897.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that PLDT Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHI. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PLDT in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PLDT by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PLDT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PLDT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

