Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Shares Acquired by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Pluralsight by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 392.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 113.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Pluralsight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $378,408.63. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $142,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 263,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,319 shares of company stock worth $762,319. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

PS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays downgraded Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

NASDAQ:PS opened at $21.08 on Thursday. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 2.44.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $99.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

