Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSTI. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Dawson James restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.70.

PSTI stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 82,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,606. Pluristem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20.

In related news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,007,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,869,818.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

