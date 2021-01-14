Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Up 104.7% in December

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, an increase of 104.7% from the December 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.46% of Plus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 20th.

NASDAQ PSTV opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.38) by $5.99. Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

