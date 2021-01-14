Powell Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,682,000 after buying an additional 600,413 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after acquiring an additional 966,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,109,000 after acquiring an additional 741,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,347,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,853,000 after acquiring an additional 369,286 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $209.75 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $211.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.31 and its 200-day moving average is $177.49.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Russell 2000 ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.