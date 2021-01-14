Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 24.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 65,723 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 293,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 40,659 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tekla Life Sciences Investors news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 6,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $108,186.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 131,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,766.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 5,950 shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $105,612.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 125,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,482.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HQL opened at $20.45 on Thursday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

