Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Power Co. of Canada stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 15,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,908. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

