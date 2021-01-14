Power Index Pool Token Market Capitalization Tops $458,217.70 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Power Index Pool Token token can now be bought for about $2.29 or 0.00006059 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $458,217.70 and $147,954.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Power Index Pool Token

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 tokens. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Power Index Pool Token Token Trading

Power Index Pool Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Index Pool Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Index Pool Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Index Pool Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

