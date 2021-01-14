PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (PHE.L) (LON:PHE) Shares Gap Down to $8.50

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (PHE.L) (LON:PHE) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $7.00. PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (PHE.L) shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 25,265,206 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £286.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.81.

About PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (PHE.L) (LON:PHE)

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs, delivers, and licenses plastic regeneration processes to generate hydrogen and electrical energy systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation (DMG) technology, a proprietary design which converts calorific waste streams into synthetic gas.

