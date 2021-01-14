PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Position Increased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 120.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,810 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in PPL were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in PPL by 0.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in PPL by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.09. 2,808,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,008,293. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. National Bank Financial lowered PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.54.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

