PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) CAO Sells $407,805.44 in Stock

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PRAH opened at $129.81 on Thursday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $130.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $796.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRAH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,190,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $526,564,000 after purchasing an additional 637,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 495.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after purchasing an additional 411,270 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 704,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,585 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 62.0% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 50,635 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 30.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 202,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 46,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

