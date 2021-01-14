Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PRDSY traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.80. 5,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. Prada has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $13.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Prada from $26.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prada from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.53.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

