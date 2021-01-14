Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.58). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($1.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prelude Therapeutics.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($5.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.82).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRLD. Bank of America lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

PRLD traded up $4.78 on Monday, hitting $75.43. 3,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,320. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.97. Prelude Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $89.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRLD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $21,888,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $15,608,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $4,691,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $4,520,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

