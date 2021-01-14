Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.92.

PINC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

PINC stock opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. Premier has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $481,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 25.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

