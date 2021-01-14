Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.05 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will post $232.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $234.10 million and the lowest is $229.80 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $241.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $926.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $927.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $939.88 million, with estimates ranging from $929.70 million to $953.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $237.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of PBH stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.70. 314,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,965. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $46.12.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

