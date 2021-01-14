Prime People Plc (PRP.L) (LON:PRP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $58.62

Shares of Prime People Plc (PRP.L) (LON:PRP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.62 and traded as high as $64.75. Prime People Plc (PRP.L) shares last traded at $62.50, with a volume of 2,168 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 50.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.57 million and a PE ratio of -3.22.

About Prime People Plc (PRP.L) (LON:PRP)

Prime People Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides permanent and contract recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. It offers professional recruitment consultancy for the real estate and built environment sectors under the Macdonald & Company brand; and professional recruitment consultancy for the energy, renewables, and environmental sectors under the Prime Energy brand.

