Primo Water Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,862 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,953% compared to the typical volume of 192 call options.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Primo Water by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,604,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 455,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,663,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 258,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 169,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Primo Water during the second quarter worth $3,240,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

