Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Pro Medicus stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.39. 250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894. Pro Medicus has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83.

About Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

