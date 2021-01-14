Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Pro Medicus stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.39. 250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894. Pro Medicus has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83.
