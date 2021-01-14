Productivity Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRAC) Short Interest Update

Productivity Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRAC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
PRAC remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14. Productivity Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.36.
Productivity Technologies Company Profile
