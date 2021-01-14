Productivity Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRAC) Short Interest Update

Productivity Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRAC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

PRAC remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14. Productivity Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.36.

Productivity Technologies Company Profile

Productivity Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automated industrial systems, industrial machinery and equipment, and custom electrical control panels. The company offers quick die change, press automation, flexible transfer, and stacking/destacking equipment used to automate automotive and other metal stamping operations.

