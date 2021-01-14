Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

Progress Software has increased its dividend payment by 30.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Progress Software stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.81. 699,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,251. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

