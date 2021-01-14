Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.69.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFPT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Truist raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

PFPT traded down $4.00 on Wednesday, reaching $135.50. The company had a trading volume of 393,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,520. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.76 and a 200-day moving average of $111.89. Proofpoint has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $140.81.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $269,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $393,497.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $3,379,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,942,650.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,115 shares of company stock worth $7,291,639. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Proofpoint by 129.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

