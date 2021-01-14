ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) Share Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.85

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.85 and traded as low as $36.80. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $36.91, with a volume of 106,924 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $893,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,547,000 after acquiring an additional 696,439 shares in the last quarter.

