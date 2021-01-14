ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

