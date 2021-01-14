Prospect Capital Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:PBY)

Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

PBY stock opened at $25.82 on Thursday. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

There is no company description available for Prospect Capital Corp.

