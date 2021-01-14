Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.17

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.17 and traded as high as $5.63. Prospect Capital shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 1,209,905 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSEC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $5.13.

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $142.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.07 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. Research analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.81%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 2,747.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

