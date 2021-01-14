Prosper (PROS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.80 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Prosper token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prosper has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prosper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00032042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00105307 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00059759 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00226573 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000632 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,417.61 or 0.84325461 BTC.

Prosper Token Profile

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,891,300 tokens.

Prosper Token Trading

Prosper can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.